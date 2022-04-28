Markets
IP

International Paper Announces Rise In Q1 Profit

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - International Paper (IP) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $360 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $349 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, International Paper reported adjusted earnings of $288 million or $0.76 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $5.24 billion from $4.59 billion last year.

International Paper earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $360 Mln. vs. $349 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.95 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $5.24 Bln vs. $4.59 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular