Markets
IP

International Paper Acquires Delmarva Corrugated Packaging For Undisclosed Terms

May 18, 2026 — 09:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - International Paper CO. (IP), a sustainable packaging solutions provider, announced Monday it has acquired Delmarva Corrugated Packaging in Dover, Delaware. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The strategic acquisition will enhance International Paper's capabilities, expand its market presence, and increase its capacity to produce the highest-quality sustainable packaging solutions for customers.

This acquisition also strengthens International Paper's footprint in the region and supports its long term growth strategy.

The acquisition aligns with International Paper's strategy to maximize value creation for customers, shareholders and employees.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.