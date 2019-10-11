International panel report faults FAA approval of Boeing 737 MAX
WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Friday released a report by an international aviation panel that criticized the agency's certification of the Boeing BA.N 737 MAX and faulted assumptions made by the airplane manufacturer.
Reuters reported on a draft copy of the panel's findings and recommendations earlier on Friday that called for sweeping changes in how the FAA evaluates and certifies new airplanes. [nL2N26W05N]
The report said the FAA did not closely evaluate a key safety system involved in two fatal crashes of the MAX in five months that led to the plane's grounding in March. The FAA said it would respond to all recommendations in the "unvarnished" review.
