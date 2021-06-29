International Oil Industry is Back on Track: 5 Solid Stocks to Gain
Oil and Gas Integrated International
Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM Chevron Corporation CVXPetroChina Company Limited PTR Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom NeftGZPFY Repsol SA REPYY
Click to get this free report
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): Free Stock Analysis Report
Repsol SA (REPYY): Free Stock Analysis Report
PetroChina Company Limited (PTR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Gazprom Neft OAO (GZPFY): Free Stock Analysis Report
Chevron Corporation (CVX): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM Chevron Corporation CVX
Click to get this free report
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): Free Stock Analysis Report
Repsol SA (REPYY): Free Stock Analysis Report
PetroChina Company Limited (PTR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Gazprom Neft OAO (GZPFY): Free Stock Analysis Report
Chevron Corporation (CVX): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.