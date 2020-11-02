International Money (IMXI) Revenues to Steal Q3 Earnings Show

International Money Express, Inc. IMXI will report third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 4, before the bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the to-be-reported quarter stands at 31 cents, indicating year-over-year growth of 24%.

We believe top-line strength to be a major contributor to the expected earnings growth. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $89.6 million, indicating 5% year-over-year increase.

Notably, a differentiated and focused business model has helped the company maintain revenue strength and operational efficiency during the second quarter, a trend we believe has continued in the third quarter as well.

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Price and EPS Surprise

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. price-eps-surprise | INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Quote

Growth in agent network, leading to increase in customers and money transfer transactions is expected to have been primary driver of revenues in the quarter. Another factor that should have significantly benefited the top line is geographical expansion. The company has expanded to Canada as an outbound market and to Africa as an inbound market. Other notable factors should be increased customer usage and transactions through mobile application, and strength across online, white label and card products.

International MoneyExpress currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Performance Some Business Services Companies

Equifax Inc. EFX reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.87 per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.2% and improved 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.07 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 5.9% and improved 22% year over year.

ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.12 per share, beating the consensus mark by 90.5% but declining more than 37.5% year over year. Revenues of $4.58 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 8.7% but declined 12.7% year over year.

IHS Markit Ltd. INFO recorded third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 77 cents that surpassed the consensus estimate by 11.6% and increased 15% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues came in at $1.07 billion, marginally surpassing the consensus mark but declining 4% from the year-ago quarter.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Equifax, Inc. (EFX): Free Stock Analysis Report



ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN): Free Stock Analysis Report



IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO): Free Stock Analysis Report



INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. (IMXI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.