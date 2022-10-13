International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is International Money Express's Net Debt?

As you can see below, International Money Express had US$81.2m of debt at June 2022, down from US$85.0m a year prior. But on the other hand it also has US$114.6m in cash, leading to a US$33.4m net cash position.

How Strong Is International Money Express' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that International Money Express had liabilities of US$116.9m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$81.5m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$114.6m and US$98.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$14.5m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

Having regard to International Money Express' size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$869.5m company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Succinctly put, International Money Express boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Another good sign is that International Money Express has been able to increase its EBIT by 26% in twelve months, making it easier to pay down debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if International Money Express can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. International Money Express may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. In the last three years, International Money Express's free cash flow amounted to 41% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case International Money Express has US$33.4m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 26% over the last year. So we don't think International Money Express's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for International Money Express (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

