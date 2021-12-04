International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Is Investing Its Capital With Increasing Efficiency

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on International Money Express is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.31 = US$67m ÷ (US$318m - US$104m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, International Money Express has an ROCE of 31%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the IT industry average of 14%.

NasdaqCM:IMXI Return on Capital Employed December 4th 2021

In the above chart we have measured International Money Express' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for International Money Express.

So How Is International Money Express' ROCE Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at International Money Express. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last four years to 31%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 67%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Our Take On International Money Express' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that International Money Express can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 32% return over the last three years. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if International Money Express can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

International Money Express does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.