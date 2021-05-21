International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on International Money Express is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.034 = US$6.8m ÷ (US$287m - US$88m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, International Money Express has an ROCE of 3.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the IT industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured International Money Express' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for International Money Express.

What Can We Tell From International Money Express' ROCE Trend?

The fact that International Money Express is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. About four years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 3.4% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 107% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

What We Can Learn From International Money Express' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that International Money Express has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And with a respectable 35% awarded to those who held the stock over the last year, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

International Money Express does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

