International Money Express Launches Upgraded Remittance-as-a-Service Platform for Cross-Border Payments

Intermex launches a redesigned Remittance-as-a-Service platform, enabling businesses to offer secure cross-border money transfers.

International Money Express, Inc. (Intermex), a prominent money remittance provider to Latin America and the Caribbean, has launched a redesigned Remittance-as-a-Service (RaaS) platform. This platform offers businesses an easy way to integrate fast and secure cross-border money transfers into their services. With the RaaS platform, companies can provide branded payment services in various markets, including Mexico and several central and south American countries, as well as select regions in Southeast Asia, the EU, and Africa. The service allows businesses to customize user experiences across different platforms, supported by significant regulatory compliance and licensing. Intermex's RaaS solution includes access to a vast payout network, integrated payment services, and 24/7 bilingual customer support. The company emphasizes that its platform eliminates common barriers faced by businesses, enabling them to move money across borders efficiently.

Potential Positives

Launch of a fully redesigned Remittance-as-a-Service (RaaS) platform, enhancing the company's service offerings and market competitiveness.

The new platform enables businesses to embed cross-border money transfer solutions easily, attracting a diverse range of partners from fintechs to established payment providers.

Access to one of the largest payout networks in Latin America, facilitating cash pickups, home deliveries, and direct bank deposits, which can drive additional revenue for partners.

Implementation of comprehensive support features such as 24/7 bilingual customer support, advanced anti-fraud tools, and strategic guidance, bolstering partner relationships and service reliability.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide specific details on how the revamped RaaS platform differentiates itself from competitors, which may raise concerns about the effectiveness of its competitive strategy.

There is a lack of concrete statistics or metrics to support the claims of success or uptake by businesses, which could lead to skepticism about the platform's impact and adoption rates.

The mention of hurdles such as technology development, licensing, and regulatory compliance may cast doubt on the complexities involved in partnering with Intermex, potentially deterring prospective users.

FAQ

What is the new Remittance-as-a-Service platform?

The Remittance-as-a-Service platform by Intermex allows businesses to embed secure cross-border money transfers into their services.

Which markets are eligible for Intermex’s RaaS platform?

The platform supports markets like Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, and select countries in Southeast Asia, EU, and Africa.

What benefits does Intermex offer to partners?

Intermex provides a customizable solution, access to a large payout network, compliance support, and 24/7 bilingual customer assistance.

How does the RaaS platform enhance customer experience?

The platform allows businesses to create branded experiences via WhatsApp, apps, and the web for seamless transactions.

How can companies partner with Intermex?

Interested companies can learn more about partnership opportunities by visiting www.intermexonline.com/partner-with-us#/.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



MIAMI, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) (“Intermex” or the “Company”), a leading money remittance provider to Latin America and the Caribbean, today announced the launch of its fully redesigned Remittance-as-a-Service (RaaS) platform. The upgraded service gives businesses a straightforward way to embed fast, secure cross-border money transfers into their own customer experiences.





A growing number of companies – from innovative U.S. fintechs to well-established payment providers – are already harnessing Intermex’s Remittance-as-a-Service platform to unlock new cross-border revenue streams.





Through Intermex’s RaaS platform, companies can introduce their own branded person-to-person and business-to-person payment services to eligible markets including Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, the Dominican Republic, and El Salvador, as well as select countries in Southeast Asia, the European Union, and Africa.





“Businesses want to innovate and expand quickly, but hurdles like technology development, licensing, and regulatory compliance often slow them down,” said Marcelo Theodoro, Chief Digital, Product & Marketing Officer at Intermex. “Our RaaS platform helps remove those barriers, giving partners a turnkey solution built on decades of experience and one of the strongest payout networks in Latin America.”





The enhanced platform offers a customizable system that lets businesses create branded customer experiences across WhatsApp, mobile apps, and the web. The service is supported by appropriate licensing across U.S. jurisdictions, incorporating required know your customers and anti-money laundry compliance measures. Companies gain access to one of the largest payout networks in Latin America, supporting cash pickups, home deliveries, and direct bank deposits. The solution also provides integrated payment services, merchant account management, chargeback support, and advanced anti-fraud tools. Additionally, partners benefit from 24/7 bilingual customer support, business insights, and ongoing strategic guidance.





“Our partners don’t have to build everything from scratch,” Theodoro added. “Through a simple API, we provide the infrastructure, licenses, payout networks, and even the support teams they need. Whether you’re a fintech, an employer, or a loyalty platform, we’re ready to help businesses move money across borders.”





Companies interested in partnering with Intermex can learn more at



www.intermexonline.com/partner-with-us#/.









About Intermex







Founded in 1994, Intermex applies proprietary technology to facilitate money transfers from select locations including the United States, Canada, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Germany to more than 60 countries, where available and subject to applicable regulations. The company facilitates digital money movement through its website and mobile app, as well as through a vast network of retail agents and company-operated stores. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Intermex also operates international offices in Puebla, Mexico; Guatemala City, Guatemala; London, England; and Madrid, Spain. Learn more at



www.intermexonline.com



.







Investor Relations Contact:







Alex Sadowski





Investor Relations Coordinator





ir@intermexusa.com





305-671-8000



