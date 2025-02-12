International Money Express, Inc. to Release Q4 and Full Year 2024 Earnings and Host Investor Day on February 26, 2025

Intermex will announce Q4 2024 earnings on February 26, 2025, followed by an Investor Day event.

International Money Express, Inc. (Intermex) will announce its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 earnings on February 26, 2025, before market opening. A conference call will take place at 9:00 AM ET, accessible via a live stream on Intermex's investor relations website and through telephone registration. Additionally, Intermex will host an Investor Day at The Westin New York at Times Square starting at 1:00 PM ET, providing strategic updates and insights for institutional investors and research analysts. The remote audience will have listen-only access. The company is also exploring strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value, including potential sales or spin-offs, though no outcomes are guaranteed. Founded in 1994, Intermex facilitates money transfers from several countries to over 60 countries through various digital and retail channels.

Potential Positives

Intermex is set to release its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 earnings, indicating transparency and commitment to informing investors about its financial performance.

The upcoming Investor Day event demonstrates Intermex's proactive approach in engaging with institutional investors and research analysts, providing insights into strategic updates and future growth opportunities.

The ongoing evaluation of strategic alternatives, including potential sales or spin-offs, has the potential to maximize shareholder value, reflecting the company's focus on enhancing its market position.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a review of strategic alternatives, including a potential sale or spin-off, may signal instability or lack of confidence in the company’s current direction or strategy.

The vague nature of the ongoing strategic review, with no set deadline or assurance of a positive outcome, could lead to investor uncertainty and concern about the future of the company.

The limitation of the Q&A session at the Investor Day to in-person attendees only may inhibit engagement from remote participants, potentially alienating a segment of the investor base.

FAQ

When will Intermex release its Q4 and Full Year 2024 earnings?

Intermex will release its earnings on February 26, 2025, before the start of trading.

How can I join Intermex's conference call?

You can join the call via the Investor Relations section on Intermex's website or register for a dial-in number.

What time is the Investor Day event scheduled?

The Investor Day will begin at 1:00 PM ET on February 26, 2025.

Will the Investor Day event be available for remote attendees?

A live stream will be available for remote attendees, but they will have listen-only access.

What is Intermex's focus in evaluating strategic alternatives?

Intermex is reviewing options including a potential sale, spin-off, or other strategic transactions to maximize shareholder value.

Full Release



MIAMI, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) (“Intermex” or the “Company”), a leading omnichannel money remittance services company, will release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 earnings before the start of trading on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. The Intermex management team will be hosting a conference call on the same day at 9:00 AM ET.





Interested parties are invited to join the conference and gain firsthand knowledge about Intermex's financial performance and operational achievements through the following channels:







A live broadcast of the conference call may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Intermex’s website at





https://investors.intermexonline.com/





.











A live broadcast of the conference call may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Intermex’s website at .



To participate in the live conference call via telephone, please register





HERE





. Upon registering, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided to join the conference call.











To participate in the live conference call via telephone, please register . Upon registering, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided to join the conference call.



Following the conference call, an archived webcast of the call will be available for one year on Intermex’s website at





https://investors.intermexonline.com/





.













Investor Day Event







On the same day, Intermex will host an Investor Day at The Westin New York at Times Square, beginning at 1:00 PM ET. Management will provide strategic updates, insights into key business areas, and future growth opportunities.





The in-person event is open to institutional investors and research analysts. A live stream and supporting materials will be available for those unable to attend the live event at





https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5ymy6w9u





. Please note that remote attendees will have listen-only access, as the Q&A session will be reserved for in-person attendees.





To register for in-person attendance, contact Laurie Berman of PondelWilkinson at lberman@pondel.com or 310-279-5980.





As part of its ongoing commitment to maximizing shareholder value, Intermex continues to evaluate strategic alternatives. This review may include, among other options, a potential sale, spin-off, or other strategic transaction. The process is ongoing, with no set deadline or definitive timeline for completion. There is no assurance that this review will result in any specific transaction or outcome.







About International Money Express, Inc.







Founded in 1994, Intermex applies proprietary technology enabling consumers to send money from the United States, Canada, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom and Germany to more than 60 countries. The Company provides the digital movement of money through the Company’s website and mobile app, as well as through its network of agent retailers in the United States, Canada, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom and Germany, and its Company-operated stores. Transactions are fulfilled and paid through thousands of retail locations and banks around the world. Intermex is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with international offices in Puebla, Mexico, Guatemala City, Guatemala, London, England, and Madrid, Spain. For more information about Intermex, please visit



www.intermexonline.com



.







Investor Relations:







Alex Sadowski





Investor Relations Coordinator





ir@intermexusa.com





tel. 305-671-8000



