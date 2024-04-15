International Money Express (IMXI) Stock Moves -1.01%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw International Money Express (IMXI) ending at $21.49, denoting a -1.01% adjustment from its last day's close. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.79%.

The the stock of company has risen by 3.38% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's loss of 3.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85%.

The upcoming earnings release of International Money Express will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.39, reflecting a 2.63% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $152.7 million, indicating a 5.05% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.22 per share and a revenue of $691.9 million, representing changes of +13.85% and +5.03%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for International Money Express. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. International Money Express is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, International Money Express is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.6, so one might conclude that International Money Express is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 73, this industry ranks in the top 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

