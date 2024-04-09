International Money Express (IMXI) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

International Money Express (IMXI) closed the most recent trading day at $22.34, moving -1.37% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.15% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.32%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 12.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 0.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.65%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of International Money Express in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.39, signifying a 2.63% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $152.7 million, reflecting a 5.05% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.22 per share and a revenue of $691.9 million, indicating changes of +13.85% and +5.03%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for International Money Express. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, International Money Express possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, International Money Express is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.2. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.2 of its industry.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 65, this industry ranks in the top 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.