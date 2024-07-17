International Money Express (IMXI) Soars 5.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

International Money Express (IMXI) shares rallied 5.3% in the last trading session to close at $21.11. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3.2% loss over the past four weeks.

IMXI extended its rally for the second straight day, driven by its varied set of competitive advantages, such as an intensified focus on profitable remittance corridors like Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa and Asia. The company's scalable proprietary software enhances agent productivity and regulatory compliance, thus fostering reliability and minimizing fraud.

Strong relationships with major banks, rigorous compliance processes and a seasoned management team further solidify IMXI's competitive edge in the market. Strategic acquisitions, like LAN Holdings, have expanded its geographic reach, and a significant investment in digital platforms supports the growing trend of online and mobile remittances.



This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +12%. Revenues are expected to be $174.7 million, up 3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For International Money Express, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on IMXI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

International Money Express is part of the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry. Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.1% higher at $76.91. FIS has returned 0% in the past month.

Fidelity National's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.23. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -20.7%. Fidelity National currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

