International Money Express (IMXI) Price Target Increased by 5.21% to 25.76

The average one-year price target for International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) has been revised to 25.76 / share. This is an increase of 5.21% from the prior estimate of 24.48 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.21 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.24% from the latest reported closing price of 21.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 373 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Money Express. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMXI is 0.21%, a decrease of 17.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.32% to 34,347K shares. The put/call ratio of IMXI is 2.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,651K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,513K shares, representing an increase of 8.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMXI by 20.33% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,392K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,355K shares, representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMXI by 61.73% over the last quarter.

Voss Capital holds 1,367K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,129K shares, representing an increase of 17.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMXI by 21.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,047K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Forager Capital Management holds 1,045K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,075K shares, representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMXI by 13.63% over the last quarter.

International Money Express Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

International Money Express, Inc. provides a platform for the electronic movement of money and data from the United States to Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company offers wire transfer, telewire, money order, and other money processing services to customers through a network of sending and paying agents, as well as online.

