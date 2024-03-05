International Money Express (IMXI) and Ralph Lauren (RL) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research and he has two more stocks for your aggressive growth radar screen.

The first stock Brian takes a look at is international money express IMXI and with all the news of Bitcoin making a new all time high recently this is a stock that certainly deserves a look. This stock has an A for value and A for growth and an A for momentum so all types of investors should be taking a look at this stock. The company is in the financial transaction services industry and helps to facilitate money transfers via wire transfers and other means. Any attention on Bitcoin will inevitably bring attention to this stock.

Brian reviews the earnings history, estimate revisions and valuation. He takes a look at the chart in his own special way and notes how this stock did not see the carnage that came along with the 2022 tech stock correction. While estimates are not available for 2025, Brian predicts that they could see double digit top line growth.

Ralph Lauren RL is the next stock that Brian looks at and this stock is also a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that has a C for Value and an A for Growth. This is the type of stock that you wouldn't expect to show up on an aggressive growth screen but Brian shows us on the chart how this stock has started to take off. Just as he did with IMXI, Brian reviews the earnings history, estimate revisions and valuation before looking at the chart.

