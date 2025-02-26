INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPR Earnings Results: $IMXI Reports Quarterly Earnings

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPR ($IMXI) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $0.57 per share, missing estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $164,760,000, missing estimates of $172,387,588 by $-7,627,588.
INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPR stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 757,984 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,015,124
- NORWOOD INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP removed 666,532 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,883,861
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 505,877 shares (-97.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,537,417
- PEMBROKE MANAGEMENT, LTD removed 435,939 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,060,512
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC removed 323,881 shares (-32.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,746,441
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 313,303 shares (+40.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,526,101
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 292,772 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,098,440
