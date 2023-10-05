International Meal Co Alimentacao (B3:MEAL3) Price Target Increased by 12.00% to 2.86

The average one-year price target for International Meal Co Alimentacao (B3:MEAL3) has been revised to 2.86 / share. This is an increase of 12.00% from the prior estimate of 2.55 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.83 to a high of 2.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.22% from the latest reported closing price of 1.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Meal Co Alimentacao. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEAL3 is 0.00%, an increase of 21.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.13% to 3,606K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,373K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 714K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 623K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 243K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 110K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

