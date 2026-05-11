International Markets and Watts Water (WTS): A Deep Dive for Investors

Have you evaluated the performance of Watts Water's (WTS) international operations for the quarter ending March 2026? Given the extensive global presence of this maker of valves for plumbing, heating and water needs, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

Our review of WTS' last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $677.3 million, marking an increase of 21.4% from the year-ago quarter. We will next turn our attention to dissecting WTS' international revenue to get a clearer picture of how significant its operations are outside its main base.

A Closer Look at WTS' Revenue Streams Abroad

Europe accounted for 17.9% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $121.4 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +4.25%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $116.45 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Europe contributed $119.7 million (19.2%) and $108.4 million (19.4%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Of the total revenue, $40.8 million came from APMEA during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 6%. This represented a surprise of +5.16% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $38.8 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $38.8 million, or 6.2%, and $31.5 million, or 5.7%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Anticipated Revenues in Overseas Markets

The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for Watts Water, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $709.21 million, reflecting an increase of 10.2% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: Europe is anticipated to contribute 16.2% or $114.75 million, and APMEA 5.9% or $41.55 million.

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $2.69 billion, which is an improvement of 10.3% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: Europe will contribute 17.4% ($467.7 million), and APMEA 6.2% ($167.33 million) to the total revenue.

Wrapping Up

Watts Water's reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

Our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, with its externally validated exceptional track record, harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions to serve as a dependable measure for anticipating the short-term price trends of stocks.

Currently, Watts Water holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying its potential to match the overall market's performance in the forthcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Watts Water's Recent Stock Market Performance

Over the past month, the stock has lost 1.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 9.1% increase. The Zacks Industrial Products sector, of which Watts Water is a part, has risen 2.6% over the same period. The company's shares have declined 9.6% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 7.1% increase. Over the same period, the sector has declined 1.1%

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Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.