International Markets and Universal Display (OLED): A Deep Dive for Investors

Have you looked into how Universal Display Corp. (OLED) performed internationally during the quarter ending March 2026? Considering the widespread global presence of this organic light-emitting diode technology company, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

While analyzing OLED's performance for the last quarter, we found some intriguing trends in revenues from its overseas segments that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $142.21 million, marking a decrease of 14.5% from the year-ago quarter. We will next turn our attention to dissecting OLED's international revenue to get a clearer picture of how significant its operations are outside its main base.

A Look into OLED's International Revenue Streams

Of the total revenue, $0.29 million came from Other Countries during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 0.2%. This represented a surprise of -22.9% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $0.38 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $0.45 million, or 0.3%, and $0.45 million, or 0.3%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

During the quarter, South Korea contributed $93.17 million in revenue, making up 65.5% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $96.21 million, this meant a surprise of -3.16%. Looking back, South Korea contributed $106.58 million, or 61.6%, in the previous quarter, and $87.33 million, or 52.5%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

China generated $43.64 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 30.7% of the total. This represented a surprise of -17.04% compared to the $52.61 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, China accounted for $59.04 million (34.1%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $71.09 million (42.8%) to the total revenue.

Japan accounted for 0.3% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $0.37 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -50.53%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $0.75 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Japan contributed $0.32 million (0.2%) and $0.41 million (0.3%) to the total revenue, respectively.

International Revenue Predictions

The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for Universal Display, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $164.29 million, reflecting a decline of 4.4% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: Other Countries is anticipated to contribute 0.2% or $0.36 million, South Korea 65.6% or $107.82 millionChina 30.3% or $49.79 million and Japan 0.3% or $0.52 million.

For the full year, the company is expected to generate $675.4 million in total revenue, up 3.8% from the previous year. Revenues from Other Countries, South Korea, China and Japan are expected to constitute 0.2% ($1.59 million), 63.6% ($429.44 million)32.3% ($218.23 million) and 0.4% ($2.53 million) of the total, respectively.

Closing Remarks

The dependency of Universal Display on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

In a world where international interdependencies and geopolitical conflicts are ever-increasing, Wall Street analysts closely monitor these trends for companies having international presence to adjust their earnings forecasts. Of course, there are several other factors, including a company's standing within its home borders, that influence analysts' earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating tool, comes with an externally validated impressive track record. It effectively utilizes shifts in earnings projections to act as a dependable barometer for forecasting short-term stock price trends.

Currently, Universal Display holds a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), signifying its potential to underperform the overall market's performance in the forthcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Exploring Recent Trends in Stock Price

Over the past month, the stock has gained 7.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 10% increase. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector, of which Universal Display is a part, has risen 18.7% over the same period. The company's shares have declined 20.4% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 4.4% increase. Over the same period, the sector has risen 9.4%

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.