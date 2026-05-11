International Markets and Uber (UBER): A Deep Dive for Investors

Have you evaluated the performance of Uber Technologies' (UBER) international operations for the quarter ending March 2026? Given the extensive global presence of this ride-hailing company, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

In the current global economy, which is more interconnected than ever, a company's success in penetrating international markets is crucial for its financial health and growth journey. Investors must understand a company's dependence on overseas markets, as this offers a window into the company's earnings stability, its ability to benefit from varied economic cycles and its potential for long-term growth.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

While analyzing UBER's performance for the last quarter, we found some intriguing trends in revenues from its overseas segments that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The recent quarter saw the company's total revenue reaching $13.2 billion, marking an improvement of 14.5% from the prior-year quarter. Next, we'll examine the breakdown of UBER's revenue from abroad to comprehend the significance of its international presence.

Unveiling Trends in UBER's International Revenues

Of the total revenue, $978 million came from Latin America during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 7.4%. This represented a surprise of +11.94% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $873.65 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $992 million, or 6.9%, and $717 million, or 6.2%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Europe, Middle East and Africa generated $3.42 billion in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 25.9% of the total. This represented a surprise of -4.49% compared to the $3.58 billion projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Europe, Middle East and Africa accounted for $4.76 billion (33.1%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $3.32 billion (28.8%) to the total revenue.

During the quarter, Asia Pacific contributed $1.68 billion in revenue, making up 12.7% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion, this meant a surprise of -7.8%. Looking back, Asia Pacific contributed $1.63 billion, or 11.3%, in the previous quarter, and $1.28 billion, or 11.1%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

International Revenue Predictions

Wall Street analysts expect Uber to report a total revenue of $14.21 billion in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests an increase of 12.3% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific are predicted to be 6.5%, 27.7%, and 13.8%, corresponding to amounts of $920.11 million, $3.94 billion, and $1.96 billion, respectively.

Analysts expect the company to report a total annual revenue of $57.89 billion for the full year, marking an increase of 11.3% compared to last year. The expected revenue contributions from Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific are projected to be 6.4% ($3.73 billion), 28% ($16.21 billion) and 13.9% ($8.06 billion) of the total revenue, in that order.

Concluding Remarks

Relying on international markets for revenues, Uber faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

At the moment, Uber has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying that its performance may align with the overall market trend in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Examining the Latest Trends in Uber Technologies' Stock Value

Over the past month, the stock has seen an increase of 7.1% in its value, whereas the Zacks S&P 500 composite has posted an increase of 9.1%. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector, Uber's industry group, has ascended 19.1% over the identical span. In the past three months, there's been an increase of 7.8% in the company's stock price, against a rise of 7.1% in the S&P 500 index. The broader sector has increased by 17.5% during this interval.

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Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.