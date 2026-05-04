International Markets and Thermo Fisher (TMO): A Deep Dive for Investors

Have you evaluated the performance of Thermo Fisher Scientific's (TMO) international operations during the quarter that concluded in March 2026? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

While delving into TMO's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $11.01 billion, showing rise of 6.2%. We will now explore the breakdown of TMO's overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

Unveiling Trends in TMO's International Revenues

Other regions generated $372 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 3.4% of the total. This represented a surprise of -1.48% compared to the $377.57 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Other regions accounted for $462 million (3.8%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $337 million (3.3%) to the total revenue.

During the quarter, Asia-Pacific contributed $1.97 billion in revenue, making up 17.9% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion, this meant a surprise of +1.44%. Looking back, Asia-Pacific contributed $2.28 billion, or 18.6%, in the previous quarter, and $1.89 billion, or 18.3%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Of the total revenue, $2.96 billion came from Europe during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 26.9%. This represented a surprise of +4.76% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $2.82 billion to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $3.37 billion, or 27.6%, and $2.62 billion, or 25.3%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

International Market Revenue Projections

Wall Street analysts expect Thermo Fisher to report $11.61 billion in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating an increase of 7% from the year-ago quarter. Other regions, Asia-Pacific and Europe are expected to contribute 3.5% (translating to $405.2 million), 18% ($2.08 billion), and 26.1% ($3.03 billion) to the total revenue, respectively.

For the full year, the company is expected to generate $47.5 billion in total revenue, up 6.6% from the previous year. Revenues from Other regions, Asia-Pacific and Europe are expected to constitute 3.4% ($1.63 billion), 17.6% ($8.36 billion) and 25.6% ($12.15 billion) of the total, respectively.

Concluding Remarks

Thermo Fisher's reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

At Zacks, we place significant importance on a company's evolving earnings outlook. This is based on empirical evidence demonstrating its strong influence on a stock's short-term price movements. Invariably, there exists a positive relationship -- an upward revision in earnings estimates is typically mirrored by a rise in the stock price.

Our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, with its externally validated exceptional track record, harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions to serve as a dependable measure for anticipating the short-term price trends of stocks.

Thermo Fisher, bearing a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is expected to mirror the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Exploring Recent Trends in Stock Price

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has diminished by 4.5%, against an upturn of 10% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Medical sector, which counts Thermo Fisher among its entities, has depreciated by 0.9%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen a decline of 13.6% versus the S&P 500's 4.4% increase. The sector overall has witnessed a decline of 8.1% over the same period.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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