International Markets and TE Connectivity (TEL): A Deep Dive for Investors

Upon examining TEL's recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $4.75 billion, experiencing an increase of 16.7% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of TEL's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

A Dive into TEL's International Revenue Trends

EMEA accounted for 32.7% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $1.56 billion. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +0.24%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $1.55 billion. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, EMEA contributed $1.55 billion (34.1%) and $1.47 billion (36.1%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Asia-Pacific generated $1.75 billion in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 36.8% of the total. This represented a surprise of +2.38% compared to the $1.71 billion projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Asia-Pacific accounted for $1.66 billion (36.6%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $1.4 billion (34.4%) to the total revenue.

Projected Revenues in Foreign Markets

It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that TE Connectivity will post revenues of $4.51 billion for the ongoing fiscal quarter, an increase of 17.5% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from EMEA and Asia-Pacific to this revenue are 33.6%, and 37%, translating into $1.51 billion, and $1.66 billion, respectively.

For the full year, a total revenue of $18.85 billion is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 9.2% from the year before. The revenues from EMEA and Asia-Pacific are expected to make up 34%, and 37.8% of this total, corresponding to $6.42 billion, and $7.12 billion, respectively.

Concluding Remarks

TE Connectivity's reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

Reviewing TE Connectivity's Recent Stock Price Trends

The stock has witnessed an increase of 12.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's an increase of 4.4%. In the same interval, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, to which TE Connectivity belongs, has registered an increase of 6.7%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw an increase of 21.6%, while the S&P 500 increased by 7.3%. In comparison, the sector experienced an increase of 12.5% during this timeframe.

