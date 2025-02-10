International Markets and Pinterest (PINS): A Deep Dive for Investors

Have you looked into how Pinterest (PINS) performed internationally during the quarter ending December 2024? Considering the widespread global presence of this digital pinboard and shopping tool company, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.

While analyzing PINS' performance for the last quarter, we found some intriguing trends in revenues from its overseas segments that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $1.15 billion, experiencing an increase of 17.6% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of PINS' international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

Trends in PINS' Revenue from International Markets

Of the total revenue, $58 million came from Rest of World during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 5.03%. This represented a surprise of +7.63% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $53.89 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $42 million, or 4.68%, and $41 million, or 4.18%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Europe accounted for 16.98% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $196 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +3.01%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $190.28 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Europe contributed $137 million (15.25%) and $162 million (16.51%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Projected Revenues in Foreign Markets

For the current fiscal quarter, it is anticipated by Wall Street analysts that Pinterest will report a total revenue of $845.02 million, which reflects an increase of 14.2% from the same quarter in the previous year. The revenue contributions are expected to be 4.5% from Rest of World ($38.03 million) and 16.3% from Europe ($137.98 million).

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $4.17 billion, which is an improvement of 14.3% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: Rest of World will contribute 5% ($206.49 million) and Europe 16.5% ($687.01 million) to the total revenue.

Closing Remarks

The dependency of Pinterest on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

Pinterest, bearing a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is expected to mirror the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

A Review of Pinterest's Recent Stock Market Performance

Over the past month, the stock has gained 30.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 2.1% increase. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector, of which Pinterest is a part, has declined 0.8% over the same period. The company's shares have increased 41.6% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 1.2% increase. Over the same period, the sector has risen 0.6%.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.