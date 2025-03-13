International Markets and Oracle (ORCL): A Deep Dive for Investors

Have you evaluated the performance of Oracle's (ORCL) international operations for the quarter ending February 2025? Given the extensive global presence of this software maker, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

Presence in international markets can act as a hedge against domestic economic downturns and provide access to faster-growing economies. However, this diversification also brings complexities due to currency fluctuations, geopolitical risks and differing market dynamics.

Our review of ORCL's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $14.13 billion, marking an increase of 6.4% from the year-ago quarter. We will next turn our attention to dissecting ORCL's international revenue to get a clearer picture of how significant its operations are outside its main base.

A Look into ORCL's International Revenue Streams

Europe, Middle East and Africa accounted for 24.21% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $3.42 billion. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -1.63%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $3.48 billion. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Europe, Middle East and Africa contributed $3.38 billion (24.05%) and $3.32 billion (24.97%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Asia-Pacific generated $1.71 billion in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 12.09% of the total. This represented a surprise of -4.79% compared to the $1.8 billion projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Asia-Pacific accounted for $1.75 billion (12.41%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $1.69 billion (12.76%) to the total revenue.

Anticipated Revenues in Overseas Markets

The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for Oracle, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $15.58 billion, reflecting an increase of 9% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: Europe, Middle East and Africa is anticipated to contribute 24.8% or $3.86 billion and Asia-Pacific 12.8% or $1.99 billion.

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $57.28 billion, which is an improvement of 8.2% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: Europe, Middle East and Africa will contribute 24.4% ($13.94 billion) and Asia-Pacific 12.6% ($7.24 billion) to the total revenue.

Closing Remarks

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for Oracle. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

Our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, with its externally validated exceptional track record, harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions to serve as a dependable measure for anticipating the short-term price trends of stocks.

At present, Oracle holds a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). This ranking implies that its near-term performance might underperform the overall market movement. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Examining the Latest Trends in Oracle's Stock Value

The stock has declined by 12.4% over the past month compared to the 7.4% fall of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which includes Oracle, has decreased 10.6% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a loss of 8.8% relative to the S&P 500's 7.2% decline. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 11.3% decrease.

