International Markets and Lamb Weston (LW): A Deep Dive for Investors

Did you analyze how Lamb Weston (LW) fared in its international operations for the quarter ending November 2025? Given the widespread global presence of this frozen foods supplier, scrutinizing the trends in international revenues becomes imperative to assess its financial strength and future growth possibilities.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

Upon examining LW's recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.62 billion, showing rise of 1.1%. We will now explore the breakdown of LW's overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

Unveiling Trends in LW's International Revenues

Of the total revenue, $548.6 million came from International during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 33.9%. This represented a surprise of +0.32% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $546.84 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $574.7 million, or 34.6%, and $528.8 million, or 33%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

During the quarter, North America contributed $1.07 billion in revenue, making up 66.1% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion, this meant a surprise of +1.85%. Looking back, North America contributed $1.08 billion, or 65.4%, in the previous quarter, and $1.07 billion, or 67%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Revenue Projections for Overseas Markets

For the current fiscal quarter, it is anticipated by Wall Street analysts that Lamb Weston will post revenues of $1.5 billion, which reflects a decline of 1.1% the same quarter in the previous year. The revenue contributions are expected to be 35.2% from International ($529.22 million), and 65.2% from North America ($980 million).

Analysts expect the company to report a total annual revenue of $6.49 billion for the full year, marking an increase of 0.7% compared to last year. The expected revenue contributions from International and North America are projected to be 34.7% ($2.25 billion), and 66% ($4.29 billion) of the total revenue, in that order.

Closing Remarks

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for Lamb Weston. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

In a world where international interdependencies and geopolitical conflicts are ever-increasing, Wall Street analysts closely monitor these trends for companies having international presence to adjust their earnings forecasts. Of course, there are several other factors, including a company's standing within its home borders, that influence analysts' earnings forecasts.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

Currently, Lamb Weston holds a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), signifying its potential to underperform the overall market's performance in the forthcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Reviewing Lamb Weston's Recent Stock Price Trends

Over the past month, the stock has lost 23.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 3% increase. The Zacks Consumer Staples sector, of which Lamb Weston is a part, has risen 1.6% over the same period. The company's shares have declined 20.4% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 2.9% increase. Over the same period, the sector has declined 2.2%

