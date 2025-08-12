International Markets and Lam Research (LRCX): A Deep Dive for Investors

Have you evaluated the performance of Lam Research's (LRCX) international operations during the quarter that concluded in June 2025? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this semiconductor equipment maker, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.

The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

Our review of LRCX's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $5.17 billion, increasing 33.6% year over year. Now, let's delve into LRCX's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

Unveiling Trends in LRCX's International Revenues

China accounted for 35.5% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $1.84 billion. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +8.65%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $1.69 billion. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, China contributed $1.47 billion (31.1%) and $1.51 billion (38.9%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Southeast Asia generated $126.85 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 2.5% of the total. This represented a surprise of -58.25% compared to the $303.82 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Southeast Asia accounted for $178.29 million (3.8%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $298.99 million (7.7%) to the total revenue.

Of the total revenue, $966.22 million came from Taiwan during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 18.7%. This represented a surprise of +11.78% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $864.38 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $1.13 billion, or 23.9%, and $594.49 million, or 15.4%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

During the quarter, Korea contributed $1.12 billion in revenue, making up 21.8% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion, this meant a surprise of +7.99%. Looking back, Korea contributed $1.15 billion, or 24.4%, in the previous quarter, and $697.31 million, or 18%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Japan accounted for 14.3% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $741.29 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +88.29%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $393.7 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Japan contributed $474.94 million (10.1%) and $282.73 million (7.3%) to the total revenue, respectively.

During the quarter, Europe contributed $89.85 million in revenue, making up 1.7% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $167.83 million, this meant a surprise of -46.46%. Looking back, Europe contributed $133.71 million, or 2.8%, in the previous quarter, and $115.4 million, or 3%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Projected Revenues in Foreign Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Lam Research to report $5.22 billion in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating an increase of 25.2% from the year-ago quarter. China, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Korea, Japan and Europe are expected to contribute 29.5% (translating to $1.54 billion), 5.1% ($264.9 million), 16.1% ($842.65 million), 19.5% ($1.02 billion), 7.3% ($381.88 million), and 3.1% ($162.61 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $19.49 billion, which is an improvement of 5.7% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: China will contribute 31.3% ($6.1 billion), Southeast Asia 5.4% ($1.05 billion)Taiwan 18% ($3.52 billion)Korea 21.3% ($4.16 billion)Japan 8.1% ($1.57 billion) and Europe 3.2% ($621.65 million) to the total revenue.

Concluding Remarks

The dependency of Lam Research on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

In a world where international interdependencies and geopolitical conflicts are ever-increasing, Wall Street analysts closely monitor these trends for companies having international presence to adjust their earnings forecasts. Of course, there are several other factors, including a company's standing within its home borders, that influence analysts' earnings forecasts.

Here at Zacks, we put a great deal of emphasis on a company's changing earnings outlook, as empirical research has shown that's a powerful force driving a stock's near-term price performance. Quite naturally, the correlation is positive here -- an upward revision in earnings estimates drives the stock price higher.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

Currently, Lam Research holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying its potential to match the overall market's performance in the forthcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Examining the Latest Trends in Lam Research's Stock Value

Over the past month, the stock has gained 2.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 2% increase. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector, of which Lam Research is a part, has risen 5.2% over the same period. The company's shares have increased 21.7% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 13.1% increase. Over the same period, the sector has risen 23.6%

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.