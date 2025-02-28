International Markets and Jazz (JAZZ): A Deep Dive for Investors

Did you analyze how Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) fared in its international operations for the quarter ending December 2024? Given the widespread global presence of this drugmaker, scrutinizing the trends in international revenues becomes imperative to assess its financial strength and future growth possibilities.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

Our review of JAZZ's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $1.09 billion, experiencing an increase of 7.5% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of JAZZ's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

A Look into JAZZ's International Revenue Streams

Of the total revenue, $32.67 million came from All other regions during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 3.00%. This represented a surprise of +37.02% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $23.84 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $23.98 million, or 2.27%, and $26.31 million, or 2.60%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Europe generated $81.89 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 7.53% of the total. This represented a surprise of +1.04% compared to the $81.04 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Europe accounted for $77.32 million (7.33%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $75.05 million (7.42%) to the total revenue.

Anticipated Revenues in Overseas Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Jazz to report a total revenue of $984.6 million in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests an increase of 9.2% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from All other regions and Europe are predicted to be 2.1% and 7.4%, corresponding to amounts of $20.48 million and $72.96 million, respectively.

For the full year, the company is expected to generate $4.3 billion in total revenue, up 5.6% from the previous year. Revenues from All other regions and Europe are expected to constitute 2.1% ($90.67 million) and 7.5% ($322.05 million) of the total, respectively.

Final Thoughts

Relying on international markets for revenues, Jazz faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.

In a world where international interdependencies and geopolitical conflicts are ever-increasing, Wall Street analysts closely monitor these trends for companies having international presence to adjust their earnings forecasts. Of course, there are several other factors, including a company's standing within its home borders, that influence analysts' earnings forecasts.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

Jazz currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Exploring Recent Trends in Jazz's Stock Price

Over the past month, the stock has gained 14.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 2.4% decrease. The Zacks Medical sector, of which Jazz is a part, has declined 0.6% over the same period. The company's shares have increased 16.4% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 2% decline. Over the same period, the sector has declined 2.5%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.