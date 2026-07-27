International Markets and Jakks (JAKK): A Deep Dive for Investors

Have you evaluated the performance of Jakks Pacific's (JAKK) international operations for the quarter ending June 2026? Given the extensive global presence of this toymaker, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

In our recent assessment of JAKK's quarterly performance, we discovered notable trends in its overseas revenue sections, which are typically modeled and scrutinized by Wall Street analysts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $139.24 million, increasing 16.9% year over year. Now, let's delve into JAKK's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

A Look into JAKK's International Revenue Streams

Of the total revenue, $7.08 million came from Canada during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 5.1%. This represented a surprise of +31.11% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $5.4 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $2.99 million, or 2.8%, and $8.83 million, or 7.4%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

During the quarter, Latin America contributed $4.14 million in revenue, making up 3% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 million, this meant a surprise of -49.92%. Looking back, Latin America contributed $6.96 million, or 6.5%, in the previous quarter, and $6.05 million, or 5.1%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Europe accounted for 11.5% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $16.02 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -20.81%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $20.23 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Europe contributed $17.38 million (16.3%) and $14.66 million (12.3%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Asia generated $2.22 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 1.6% of the total. This represented a surprise of +39.37% compared to the $1.59 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Asia accounted for $1.94 million (1.8%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $1.45 million (1.2%) to the total revenue.

Australia and New Zealand accounted for 1.1% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $1.53 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -4.19%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $1.6 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Australia and New Zealand contributed $2.47 million (2.3%) and $0.89 million (0.7%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Projected Revenues in Foreign Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Jakks to report a total revenue of $244.62 million in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests an increase of 15.8% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from Canada, Latin America, Europe, Asia and Australia and New Zealand are predicted to be 3.4%, 6.6%, 16.3%, 1.2%, and 1.4%, corresponding to amounts of $8.3 million, $16.24 million, $39.88 million, $2.92 million, and $3.34 million, respectively.

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $612.67 million, which signifies a rise of 7.4% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: Canada at 3.4% ($20.9 million), Latin America at 6.6% ($40.25 million), Europe at 16.3% ($100.01 million), Asia at 1.3% ($8.21 million), and Australia and New Zealand at 1.5% ($9.37 million).

Wrapping Up

The dependency of Jakks on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

In a world where international interdependencies and geopolitical conflicts are ever-increasing, Wall Street analysts closely monitor these trends for companies having international presence to adjust their earnings forecasts. Of course, there are several other factors, including a company's standing within its home borders, that influence analysts' earnings forecasts.

Here at Zacks, we put a great deal of emphasis on a company's changing earnings outlook, as empirical research has shown that's a powerful force driving a stock's near-term price performance. Quite naturally, the correlation is positive here -- an upward revision in earnings estimates drives the stock price higher.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

Currently, Jakks holds a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), signifying its potential to outperform the overall market's performance in the forthcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Reviewing Jakks Pacific's Recent Stock Price Trends

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has appreciated by 2.5%, against an upturn of 0.8% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector, which counts Jakks among its entities, has depreciated by 1.8%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen an increase of 1.8% versus the S&P 500's 3.8% increase. The sector overall has witnessed a decline of 5.3% over the same period.

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JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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