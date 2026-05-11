International Markets and Onto Innovation (ONTO): A Deep Dive for Investors

Have you assessed how the international operations of Onto Innovation (ONTO) performed in the quarter ended March 2026? For this maker of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.

Presence in international markets can act as a hedge against domestic economic downturns and provide access to faster-growing economies. However, this diversification also brings complexities due to currency fluctuations, geopolitical risks and differing market dynamics.

Upon examining ONTO's recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.

The recent quarter saw the company's total revenue reaching $291.95 million, marking an improvement of 9.5% from the prior-year quarter. Next, we'll examine the breakdown of ONTO's revenue from abroad to comprehend the significance of its international presence.

Trends in ONTO's Revenue from International Markets

Of the total revenue, $84.96 million came from Taiwan during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 29.1%. This represented a surprise of -3.6% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $88.13 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $91.33 million, or 34.2%, and $102.58 million, or 38.5%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Southeast Asia accounted for 5.7% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $16.7 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -9.26%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $18.4 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Southeast Asia contributed $20.17 million (7.6%) and $8.03 million (3%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Europe generated $16.55 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 5.7% of the total. This represented a surprise of +7.47% compared to the $15.4 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Europe accounted for $15.6 million (5.8%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $16.54 million (6.2%) to the total revenue.

During the quarter, Japan contributed $160.88 million in revenue, making up 55.1% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 million, this meant a surprise of +507.77%. Looking back, Japan contributed $37.28 million, or 14%, in the previous quarter, and $8.37 million, or 3.1%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Of the total revenue, $69.84 million came from South Korea during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 23.9%. This represented a surprise of -9.51% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $77.18 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $58.59 million, or 22%, and $93.31 million, or 35%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Projected Revenues in Foreign Markets

It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that Onto Innovation will post revenues of $325.5 million for the ongoing fiscal quarter, an increase of 28.4% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Europe, Japan and South Korea to this revenue are 26.5%, 6.6%, 4.7%, 9.8%, and 22.9%, translating into $86.11 million, $21.62 million, $15.42 million, $31.97 million, and $74.47 million, respectively.

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $1.29 billion, which is an improvement of 27.9% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: Taiwan will contribute 26.8% ($344.98 million), Southeast Asia 6.4% ($82.03 million)Europe 4.7% ($60.73 million)Japan 9.2% ($118.07 million) and South Korea 22.2% ($285.54 million) to the total revenue.

Key Takeaways

Onto Innovation's reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

Here at Zacks, we put a great deal of emphasis on a company's changing earnings outlook, as empirical research has shown that's a powerful force driving a stock's near-term price performance. Quite naturally, the correlation is positive here -- an upward revision in earnings estimates drives the stock price higher.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

At present, Onto Innovation holds a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This ranking implies that its near-term performance might beat the overall market movement. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Onto Innovation's Recent Stock Market Performance

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has appreciated by 10.7%, against an upturn of 9.1% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which counts Onto Innovation among its entities, has appreciated by 19.1%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen an increase of 31.1% versus the S&P 500's 7.1% increase. The sector overall has witnessed an increase of 17.5% over the same period.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.