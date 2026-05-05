International Markets and Ingram Micro (INGM): A Deep Dive for Investors

Have you assessed how the international operations of Ingram Micro (INGM) performed in the quarter ended March 2026? For this provider of information technology products and services, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In the current global economy, which is more interconnected than ever, a company's success in penetrating international markets is crucial for its financial health and growth journey. Investors must understand a company's dependence on overseas markets, as this offers a window into the company's earnings stability, its ability to benefit from varied economic cycles and its potential for long-term growth.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

In our recent assessment of INGM's quarterly performance, we discovered notable trends in its overseas revenue sections, which are typically modeled and scrutinized by Wall Street analysts.

The recent quarter saw the company's total revenue reaching $13.96 billion, marking an improvement of 13.7% from the prior-year quarter. Next, we'll examine the breakdown of INGM's revenue from abroad to comprehend the significance of its international presence.

A Closer Look at INGM's Revenue Streams Abroad

During the quarter, Asia-Pacific contributed $4.11 billion in revenue, making up 29.4% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion, this meant a surprise of +14.6%. Looking back, Asia-Pacific contributed $4.1 billion, or 27.6%, in the previous quarter, and $3.62 billion, or 29.5%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Of the total revenue, $952.47 million came from Latin America during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 6.8%. This represented a surprise of +1.03% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $942.81 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $1.1 billion, or 7.4%, and $803.37 million, or 6.5%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

EMEA accounted for 28% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $3.91 billion. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +4.58%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $3.74 billion. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, EMEA contributed $4.6 billion (30.9%) and $3.42 billion (27.9%) to the total revenue, respectively.

International Market Revenue Projections

It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that Ingram Micro will post revenues of $13.79 billion for the ongoing fiscal quarter, an increase of 7.8% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from Asia-Pacific, Latin America and EMEA to this revenue are 26%, 6.7%, and 26.8%, translating into $3.59 billion, $927.03 million, and $3.69 billion, respectively.

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $55.7 billion, which signifies a rise of 6% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: Asia-Pacific at 26.6% ($14.79 billion), Latin America at 7.1% ($3.97 billion), and EMEA at 28.1% ($15.64 billion).

Concluding Remarks

Ingram Micro's reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

In a world where international interdependencies and geopolitical conflicts are ever-increasing, Wall Street analysts closely monitor these trends for companies having international presence to adjust their earnings forecasts. Of course, there are several other factors, including a company's standing within its home borders, that influence analysts' earnings forecasts.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

Our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, with its externally validated exceptional track record, harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions to serve as a dependable measure for anticipating the short-term price trends of stocks.

Ingram Micro, bearing a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is expected to mirror the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

A Look at Ingram Micro's Recent Stock Price Performance

Over the past month, the stock has gained 11.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 9.5% increase. The Zacks Business Services sector, of which Ingram Micro is a part, has risen 6.4% over the same period. The company's shares have increased 30.9% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 4.9% increase. Over the same period, the sector has declined 2.9%

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