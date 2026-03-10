International Markets and Guidewire Software (GWRE): A Deep Dive for Investors

Have you evaluated the performance of Guidewire Software's (GWRE) international operations for the quarter ending January 2026? Given the extensive global presence of this provider of software to the insurance industry, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

Presence in international markets can act as a hedge against domestic economic downturns and provide access to faster-growing economies. However, this diversification also brings complexities due to currency fluctuations, geopolitical risks and differing market dynamics.

In our recent assessment of GWRE's quarterly performance, we discovered notable trends in its overseas revenue sections, which are typically modeled and scrutinized by Wall Street analysts.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $359.1 million, experiencing an increase of 24.1% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of GWRE's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

Decoding GWRE's International Revenue Trends

Other Americas accounted for 1.3% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $4.81 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +38.62%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $3.47 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Other Americas contributed $4.13 million (1.2%) and $2 million (0.7%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Canada generated $44.05 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 12.3% of the total. This represented a surprise of +7.63% compared to the $40.93 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Canada accounted for $43.16 million (13%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $34.57 million (11.9%) to the total revenue.

During the quarter, Total APAC contributed $23.97 million in revenue, making up 6.7% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million, this meant a surprise of -6.13%. Looking back, Total APAC contributed $24.72 million, or 7.4%, in the previous quarter, and $22.45 million, or 7.8%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Of the total revenue, $59.07 million came from Total EMEA during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 16.5%. This represented a surprise of +18.28% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $49.94 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $46.62 million, or 14%, and $45.3 million, or 15.7%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Revenue Projections for Overseas Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Guidewire Software to report $356.1 million in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating an increase of 21.3% from the year-ago quarter. Other Americas, Canada, Total APAC and Total EMEA are expected to contribute 1% (translating to $3.71 million), 11.4% ($40.74 million), 6.9% ($24.71 million), and 13.7% ($48.76 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $1.44 billion, which signifies a rise of 20.2% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: Other Americas at 1.1% ($15.73 million), Canada at 11.9% ($172.26 million), Total APAC at 7.2% ($104.16 million), and Total EMEA at 14.1% ($204.28 million).

Closing Remarks

Relying on international markets for revenues, Guidewire Software faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.

In a world where international interdependencies and geopolitical conflicts are ever-increasing, Wall Street analysts closely monitor these trends for companies having international presence to adjust their earnings forecasts. Of course, there are several other factors, including a company's standing within its home borders, that influence analysts' earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.

Boasting a remarkable track record that's been externally verified, the Zacks Rank, our unique stock rating system, leverages changes in earnings projections to function as a reliable gauge for predicting short-term stock price movements.

At the moment, Guidewire Software has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying that its performance may align with the overall market trend in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Exploring Recent Trends in Stock Price

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has appreciated by 29.8%, against a downturn of 2.3% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which counts Guidewire Software among its entities, has depreciated by 3%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen a decline of 15.9% versus the S&P 500's 0.4% decline. The sector overall has witnessed a decline of 4.9% over the same period.

Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

