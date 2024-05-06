International Markets and Fortinet (FTNT): A Deep Dive for Investors

Did you analyze how Fortinet (FTNT) fared in its international operations for the quarter ending March 2024? Given the widespread global presence of this network security company, scrutinizing the trends in international revenues becomes imperative to assess its financial strength and future growth possibilities.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

Our review of FTNT's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

The recent quarter saw the company's total revenue reaching $1.35 billion, marking an improvement of 7.2% from the prior-year quarter. Next, we'll examine the breakdown of FTNT's revenue from abroad to comprehend the significance of its international presence.

A Look into FTNT's International Revenue Streams

Europe Middle East and Africa accounted for 39.9% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $539.4 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +6.58%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $506.08 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Europe Middle East and Africa contributed $575.6 million (40.7%) and $478.2 million (37.9%) to the total revenue, respectively.

During the quarter, Asia Pacific and Japan contributed $256.9 million in revenue, making up 19.0% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $281.33 million, this meant a surprise of -8.68%. Looking back, Asia Pacific and Japan contributed $270.4 million, or 19.1%, in the previous quarter, and $260.6 million, or 20.6%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Projected Revenues in Foreign Markets

For the current fiscal quarter, it is anticipated by Wall Street analysts that Fortinet will report a total revenue of $1.41 billion, which reflects an increase of 8.7% from the same quarter in the previous year. The revenue contributions are expected to be 38.1% from Europe Middle East and Africa ($535.36 million) and 20.3% from Asia Pacific and Japan ($285.55 million).

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $5.77 billion, which signifies a rise of 8.7% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: Europe Middle East and Africa at 38.3% ($2.21 billion) and Asia Pacific and Japan at 20.7% ($1.19 billion).

Concluding Remarks

Relying on international markets for revenues, Fortinet faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, we place significant importance on a company's evolving earnings outlook. This is based on empirical evidence demonstrating its strong influence on a stock's short -term price movements. Invariably, there exists a positive relationship -- an upward revision in earnings estimates is typically mirrored by a rise in the stock price.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating tool, comes with an externally validated impressive track record. It effectively utilizes shifts in earnings projections to act as a dependable barometer for forecasting short-term stock price trends.

Currently, Fortinet holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), signifying its potential to outperform the overall market's performance in the forthcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

A Review of Fortinet's Recent Stock Market Performance

Over the past month, the stock has lost 17% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 1.6% decrease. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector, of which Fortinet is a part, has declined 0.7% over the same period. The company's shares have declined 16.4% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 3.8% increase. Over the same period, the sector has risen 4.2%.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.