International Markets and Fortinet (FTNT): A Deep Dive for Investors

Did you analyze how Fortinet (FTNT) fared in its international operations for the quarter ending March 2026? Given the widespread global presence of this network security company, scrutinizing the trends in international revenues becomes imperative to assess its financial strength and future growth possibilities.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.

Upon examining FTNT's recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.85 billion, marking an increase of 20.1% from the year-ago quarter. We will next turn our attention to dissecting FTNT's international revenue to get a clearer picture of how significant its operations are outside its main base.

Trends in FTNT's Revenue from International Markets

During the quarter, Asia Pacific and Japan contributed $325 million in revenue, making up 17.6% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $331.64 million, this meant a surprise of -2%. Looking back, Asia Pacific and Japan contributed $348.6 million, or 18.3%, in the previous quarter, and $281.5 million, or 18.3%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Europe Middle East and Africa accounted for 42.4% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $784.8 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +9.65%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $715.72 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Europe Middle East and Africa contributed $825.1 million (43.3%) and $628.4 million (40.8%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Revenue Forecasts for the International Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Fortinet to report a total revenue of $1.88 billion in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests an increase of 15.4% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from Asia Pacific and Japan and Europe Middle East and Africa are predicted to be 18.5%, and 39.9%, corresponding to amounts of $348.19 million, and $751.44 million, respectively.

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $7.75 billion, which is an improvement of 14% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: Asia Pacific and Japan will contribute 18.8% ($1.46 billion), and Europe Middle East and Africa 40.6% ($3.14 billion) to the total revenue.

Key Takeaways

Relying on international markets for revenues, Fortinet faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

At Zacks, we place significant importance on a company's evolving earnings outlook. This is based on empirical evidence demonstrating its strong influence on a stock's short-term price movements. Invariably, there exists a positive relationship -- an upward revision in earnings estimates is typically mirrored by a rise in the stock price.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating tool, comes with an externally validated impressive track record. It effectively utilizes shifts in earnings projections to act as a dependable barometer for forecasting short-term stock price trends.

Fortinet currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

A Review of Fortinet's Recent Stock Market Performance

Over the past month, the stock has seen an increase of 48.7% in its value, whereas the Zacks S&P 500 composite has posted an increase of 9.1%. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector, Fortinet's industry group, has ascended 19.1% over the identical span. In the past three months, there's been an increase of 33.3% in the company's stock price, against a rise of 7.1% in the S&P 500 index. The broader sector has increased by 17.5% during this interval.

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Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.