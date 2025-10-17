International Markets and Fastenal (FAST): A Deep Dive for Investors

Have you evaluated the performance of Fastenal's (FAST) international operations for the quarter ending September 2025? Given the extensive global presence of this maker of industrial and construction fasteners, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

While delving into FAST's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

The recent quarter saw the company's total revenue reaching $2.13 billion, marking an improvement of 11.7% from the prior-year quarter. Next, we'll examine the breakdown of FAST's revenue from abroad to comprehend the significance of its international presence.

A Look into FAST's International Revenue Streams

Of the total revenue, $70.6 million came from Other foreign countries during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 3.3%. This represented a surprise of +7.4% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $65.74 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $66.1 million, or 3.2%, and $58.9 million, or 3.1%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Canada and Mexico accounted for 13.4% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $284.8 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -1.44%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $288.95 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Canada and Mexico contributed $281.4 million (13.5%) and $264.1 million (13.8%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Projected Revenues in Foreign Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Fastenal to report $2.05 billion in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating an increase of 12.5% from the year-ago quarter. Other foreign countries and Canada and Mexico are expected to contribute 3.1% (translating to $64.26 million), and 13.5% ($276.67 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $8.22 billion, which is an improvement of 9% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: Other foreign countries will contribute 3.1% ($258.02 million), and Canada and Mexico 13.6% ($1.12 billion) to the total revenue.

Key Takeaways

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for Fastenal. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

In a world where international interdependencies and geopolitical conflicts are ever-increasing, Wall Street analysts closely monitor these trends for companies having international presence to adjust their earnings forecasts. Of course, there are several other factors, including a company's standing within its home borders, that influence analysts' earnings forecasts.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

Fastenal, bearing a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is expected to mirror the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Exploring Recent Trends in Stock Price

Over the past month, the stock has seen a decline of 11.1% in its value, whereas the Zacks S&P 500 composite has posted an increase of 0.7%. The Zacks Industrial Products sector, Fastenal's industry group, has ascended 1.1% over the identical span. In the past three months, there's been a decline of 12.5% in the company's stock price, against a rise of 6.2% in the S&P 500 index. The broader sector has increased by 1.9% during this interval.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fastenal Company (FAST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.