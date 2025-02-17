International Markets and Exelixis (EXEL): A Deep Dive for Investors

Did you analyze how Exelixis (EXEL) fared in its international operations for the quarter ending December 2024? Given the widespread global presence of this drug developer, scrutinizing the trends in international revenues becomes imperative to assess its financial strength and future growth possibilities.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

Our review of EXEL's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $566.76 million, experiencing an increase of 18.2% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of EXEL's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

Exploring EXEL's International Revenue Patterns

Japan accounted for 1.12% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $6.35 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -21.93%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $8.13 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Japan contributed $7 million (1.30%) and $8.31 million (1.73%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Europe generated $41.29 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 7.29% of the total. This represented a surprise of -47.44% compared to the $78.56 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Europe accounted for $51.08 million (9.47%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $38.68 million (8.06%) to the total revenue.

Revenue Forecasts for the International Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Exelixis to report a total revenue of $502.96 million in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests an increase of 18.3% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from Japan and Europe are predicted to be 1.4% and 15.6%, corresponding to amounts of $6.97 million and $78.36 million, respectively.

For the full year, a total revenue of $2.25 billion is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 3.9% from the year before. The revenues from Japan and Europe are expected to make up 1.7% and 14.9% of this total, corresponding to $37.61 million and $335.44 million respectively.

Final Thoughts

Exelixis' reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

In a world where international interdependencies and geopolitical conflicts are ever-increasing, Wall Street analysts closely monitor these trends for companies having international presence to adjust their earnings forecasts. Of course, there are several other factors, including a company's standing within its home borders, that influence analysts' earnings forecasts.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating tool, comes with an externally validated impressive track record. It effectively utilizes shifts in earnings projections to act as a dependable barometer for forecasting short-term stock price trends.

Exelixis, bearing a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is expected to outperform the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Examining the Latest Trends in Exelixis' Stock Value

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has diminished by 3.3%, against an upturn of 4.7% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Medical sector, which counts Exelixis among its entities, has appreciated by 3.7%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen a decline of 1.7% versus the S&P 500's 3.1% increase. The sector overall has witnessed a decline of 2.3% over the same period.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.