International Markets and Eastman Chemical (EMN): A Deep Dive for Investors

Have you assessed how the international operations of Eastman Chemical (EMN) performed in the quarter ended March 2026? For this specialty chemicals maker, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

While analyzing EMN's performance for the last quarter, we found some intriguing trends in revenues from its overseas segments that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $2.18 billion, experiencing a decline of 4.9% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of EMN's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

Exploring EMN's International Revenue Patterns

Europe, Middle East, and Africa generated $574 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 26.4% of the total. This represented a surprise of +0.08% compared to the $573.56 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Europe, Middle East, and Africa accounted for $521 million (26.4%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $610 million (26.6%) to the total revenue.

Latin America accounted for 5.7% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $124 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +1.05%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $122.71 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Latin America contributed $108 million (5.5%) and $121 million (5.3%) to the total revenue, respectively.

During the quarter, Asia Pacific contributed $500 million in revenue, making up 23% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $532.02 million, this meant a surprise of -6.02%. Looking back, Asia Pacific contributed $481 million, or 24.4%, in the previous quarter, and $539 million, or 23.5%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

International Revenue Predictions

The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for Eastman Chemical, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $2.37 billion, reflecting an increase of 3.5% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: Europe, Middle East, and Africa is anticipated to contribute 24.6% or $582.91 million, Latin America 5.4% or $127.02 million and Asia Pacific 23.1% or $547.19 million.

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $9.03 billion, which is an improvement of 3.2% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: Europe, Middle East, and Africa will contribute 25.3% ($2.29 billion), Latin America 5.5% ($494.63 million) and Asia Pacific 23.6% ($2.13 billion) to the total revenue.

Concluding Remarks

Eastman Chemical's leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

Eastman Chemical, bearing a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is expected to mirror the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Reviewing Eastman Chemical's Recent Stock Price Trends

The stock has increased by 3.3% over the past month compared to the 10% increase of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Basic Materials sector, which includes Eastman Chemical,has decreased 0.3% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a gain of 0.1% relative to the S&P 500's 4.4% increase. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 0.9% increase.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.