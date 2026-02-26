International Markets and Cushman & Wakefield (CWK): A Deep Dive for Investors

Have you looked into how Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) performed internationally during the quarter ending December 2025? Considering the widespread global presence of this company, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.

International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.

Our review of CWK's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $2.91 billion, experiencing an increase of 10.8% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of CWK's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

Decoding CWK's International Revenue Trends

During the quarter, EMEA contributed $340.7 million in revenue, making up 11.7% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $307 million, this meant a surprise of +10.98%. Looking back, EMEA contributed $260.1 million, or 10%, in the previous quarter, and $289.2 million, or 11%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

APAC generated $477.6 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 16.4% of the total. This represented a surprise of +11.85% compared to the $427 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, APAC accounted for $422.7 million (16.2%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $427.4 million (16.3%) to the total revenue.

Revenue Forecasts for the International Markets

It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that Cushman & Wakefield will post revenues of $2.43 billion for the ongoing fiscal quarter, an increase of 6.5% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from EMEA and APAC to this revenue are 9.5%, and 16.1%, translating into $231 million, and $392 million, respectively.

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $10.75 billion, which is an improvement of 4.5% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: EMEA will contribute 10.8% ($1.16 billion), and APAC 16.4% ($1.76 billion) to the total revenue.

In Conclusion

The dependency of Cushman & Wakefield on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating tool, comes with an externally validated impressive track record. It effectively utilizes shifts in earnings projections to act as a dependable barometer for forecasting short-term stock price trends.

Cushman & Wakefield, bearing a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is expected to mirror the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Reviewing Cushman & Wakefield's Recent Stock Price Trends

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has diminished by 16.8%, against a downturn of 0.3% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Finance sector, which counts Cushman & Wakefield among its entities, remained unchanged. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen a decline of 15.7% versus the S&P 500's 3.1% increase. The sector overall remained unchanged over the same period.

