International Markets and Costco (COST): A Deep Dive for Investors

Have you evaluated the performance of Costco's (COST) international operations during the quarter that concluded in February 2025? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this warehouse club operator, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

Our review of COST's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $63.72 billion, marking an increase of 9% from the year-ago quarter. We will next turn our attention to dissecting COST's international revenue to get a clearer picture of how significant its operations are outside its main base.

A Dive into COST's International Revenue Trends

Of the total revenue, $9.01 billion came from Other International during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 14.15%. This represented a surprise of -1.12% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $9.12 billion to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $8.66 billion, or 13.93%, and $8.62 billion, or 14.74%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Canada accounted for 13.02% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $8.3 billion. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +0.1%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $8.29 billion. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Canada contributed $8.4 billion (13.52%) and $7.87 billion (13.47%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Revenue Projections for Overseas Markets

For the current fiscal quarter, it is anticipated by Wall Street analysts that Costco will report a total revenue of $63.14 billion, which reflects an increase of 7.9% from the same quarter in the previous year. The revenue contributions are expected to be 13.7% from Other International ($8.6 billion) and 13.6% from Canada ($8.54 billion).

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $274.79 billion, which signifies a rise of 8% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: Other International at 13.9% ($38.07 billion) and Canada at 13.6% ($37.36 billion).

Wrapping Up

Costco's reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

Boasting a remarkable track record that's been externally verified, the Zacks Rank, our unique stock rating system, leverages changes in earnings projections to function as a reliable gauge for predicting short-term stock price movements.

At present, Costco holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This ranking implies that its near-term performance might beat the overall market movement. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Costco's Recent Stock Market Performance

Over the past month, the stock has gained 3.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 9.1% increase. The Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector, of which Costco is a part, has risen 9.9% over the same period. The company's shares have declined 5.2% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 3.1% decline. Over the same period, the sector has declined 5%.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.