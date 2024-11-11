International Markets and Cirrus Logic (CRUS): A Deep Dive for Investors

Have you evaluated the performance of Cirrus Logic's (CRUS) international operations for the quarter ending September 2024? Given the extensive global presence of this chipmaker, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

In the current global economy, which is more interconnected than ever, a company's success in penetrating international markets is crucial for its financial health and growth journey. Investors must understand a company's dependence on overseas markets, as this offers a window into the company's earnings stability, its ability to benefit from varied economic cycles and its potential for long-term growth.

International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.

Upon examining CRUS' recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $541.86 million, increasing 12.6% year over year. Now, let's delve into CRUS' international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

Unveiling Trends in CRUS' International Revenues

Of the total revenue, $213.64 million came from Rest of World during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 39.43%. This represented a surprise of +5.74% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $202.04 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $163.1 million, or 43.61%, and $197.11 million, or 40.97%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

China generated $325.74 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 60.12% of the total. This represented a surprise of +4.31% compared to the $312.29 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, China accounted for $205.71 million (55.00%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $279.07 million (58.01%) to the total revenue.

Projected Revenues in Foreign Markets

It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that Cirrus Logic will post revenues of $510 million for the ongoing fiscal quarter, a decline of 17.6% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from Rest of World and China to this revenue are 39.5% and 62.4%, translating into $201.31 million and $318.14 million, respectively.

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $1.79 billion, which is a reduction of 0.2% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: Rest of World will contribute 40.2% ($717.73 million) and China 59% ($1.05 billion) to the total revenue.

The Bottom Line

The dependency of Cirrus Logic on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

In an environment where global interconnections and geopolitical skirmishes are intensifying, Wall Street analysts keep a keen eye on these trends, particularly for firms with overseas operations, to adjust their earnings predictions. Moreover, a range of other aspects, including how a company fares in its home country, significantly affects these projections.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

Our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, with its externally validated exceptional track record, harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions to serve as a dependable measure for anticipating the short-term price trends of stocks.

Cirrus Logic currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Examining the Latest Trends in Cirrus Logic's Stock Value

The stock has declined by 13.4% over the past month compared to the 4.4% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which includes Cirrus Logic, has increased 4.9% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a loss of 26.7% relative to the S&P 500's 13.1% increase. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 14% increase.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

