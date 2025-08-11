International Markets and Capri Holdings (CPRI): A Deep Dive for Investors

Have you evaluated the performance of Capri Holdings' (CPRI) international operations during the quarter that concluded in June 2025? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this luxury retailer, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

While analyzing CPRI's performance for the last quarter, we found some intriguing trends in revenues from its overseas segments that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $797 million, marking a decrease of 25.3% from the year-ago quarter. We will next turn our attention to dissecting CPRI's international revenue to get a clearer picture of how significant its operations are outside its main base.

Trends in CPRI's Revenue from International Markets

EMEA generated $228 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 28.6% of the total. This represented a surprise of +6.69% compared to the $213.7 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, EMEA accounted for $302 million (29.2%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $305 million (28.6%) to the total revenue.

Asia accounted for 13.8% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $110 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -2.06%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $112.31 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Asia contributed $172 million (16.6%) and $189 million (17.7%) to the total revenue, respectively.

International Revenue Predictions

Wall Street analysts expect Capri Holdings to report $828 million in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating a decline of 23.3% from the year-ago quarter. EMEA and Asia are expected to contribute 29.8% (translating to $246.49 million), and 9.6% ($79.12 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

For the full year, a total revenue of $3.42 billion is expected for the company, reflecting a decline of 23% from the year before. The revenues from EMEA and Asia are expected to make up 28%, and 11.5% of this total, corresponding to $957.53 million, and $394.21 million, respectively.

Final Thoughts

The dependency of Capri Holdings on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

In an environment where global interconnections and geopolitical skirmishes are intensifying, Wall Street analysts keep a keen eye on these trends, particularly for firms with overseas operations, to adjust their earnings predictions. Moreover, a range of other aspects, including how a company fares in its home country, significantly affects these projections.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

Boasting a remarkable track record that's been externally verified, the Zacks Rank, our unique stock rating system, leverages changes in earnings projections to function as a reliable gauge for predicting short-term stock price movements.

At present, Capri Holdings holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). This ranking implies that its near-term performance might mirror the overall market movement. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Capri Holdings' Recent Stock Market Performance

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has appreciated by 2.3%, against an upturn of 2.7% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector, which counts Capri Holdings among its entities, has appreciated by 2.3%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen an increase of 6.1% versus the S&P 500's 13.2% increase. The sector overall has witnessed an increase of 7.9% over the same period.

