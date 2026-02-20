International Markets and Bio-Rad (BIO): A Deep Dive for Investors

Have you assessed how the international operations of Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) performed in the quarter ended December 2025? For this maker of instruments used in biomedical research, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

Presence in international markets can act as a hedge against domestic economic downturns and provide access to faster-growing economies. However, this diversification also brings complexities due to currency fluctuations, geopolitical risks and differing market dynamics.

Upon examining BIO's recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $693.2 million, increasing 3.9% year over year. Now, let's delve into BIO's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

A Look into BIO's International Revenue Streams

Asia generated $161.8 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 23.3% of the total. This represented a surprise of +0.01% compared to the $161.79 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Asia accounted for $121 million (18.5%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $146.4 million (21.9%) to the total revenue.

During the quarter, EMEA contributed $242.6 million in revenue, making up 35% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $221.09 million, this meant a surprise of +9.73%. Looking back, EMEA contributed $222.2 million, or 34%, in the previous quarter, and $221.7 million, or 33.2%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Revenue Projections for Overseas Markets

For the current fiscal quarter, it is anticipated by Wall Street analysts that Bio-Rad will post revenues of $605 million, which reflects an increase of 3.4% the same quarter in the previous year. The revenue contributions are expected to be 20% from Asia ($121.03 million), and 32.1% from EMEA ($194.26 million).

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $2.59 billion, which signifies a rise of 0.2% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: Asia at 21.4% ($555.2 million), and EMEA at 32.3% ($837.23 million).

Closing Remarks

Bio-Rad's leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

At the moment, Bio-Rad has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying that its performance may align with the overall market trend in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

A Look at Bio-Rad Laboratories' Recent Stock Price Performance

The stock has witnessed a decline of 10.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's a decrease of 0.8%. In the same interval, the Zacks Medical sector, to which Bio-Rad belongs, has registered an increase of 0.8%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw a decrease of 16.9%, while the S&P 500 increased by 4.3%. In comparison, the sector experienced an increase of 2.2% during this timeframe.

