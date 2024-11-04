International Markets and Avnet (AVT): A Deep Dive for Investors

Have you looked into how Avnet (AVT) performed internationally during the quarter ending September 2024? Considering the widespread global presence of this distributor of electronic components, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.

While analyzing AVT's performance for the last quarter, we found some intriguing trends in revenues from its overseas segments that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $5.6 billion, declining 11.6% year over year. Now, let's delve into AVT's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

Unveiling Trends in AVT's International Revenues

Of the total revenue, $2.61 billion came from Asia during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 46.50%. This represented a surprise of +21.28% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $2.15 billion to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $2.29 billion, or 41.15%, and $2.45 billion, or 38.73%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

EMEA accounted for 29.77% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $1.67 billion. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -12.61%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $1.91 billion. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, EMEA contributed $1.92 billion (34.52%) and $2.31 billion (36.43%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Revenue Projections for Overseas Markets

The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for Avnet, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $5.55 billion, reflecting a decline of 10.5% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: Asia is anticipated to contribute 39.6% or $2.2 billion and EMEA 34.7% or $1.92 billion.

For the full year, a total revenue of $22.49 billion is expected for the company, reflecting a decline of 5.4% from the year before. The revenues from Asia and EMEA are expected to make up 39.6% and 34.8% of this total, corresponding to $8.91 billion and $7.83 billion respectively.

Wrapping Up

Avnet's leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.

In a world where international interdependencies and geopolitical conflicts are ever-increasing, Wall Street analysts closely monitor these trends for companies having international presence to adjust their earnings forecasts. Of course, there are several other factors, including a company's standing within its home borders, that influence analysts' earnings forecasts.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

At the moment, Avnet has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), signifying that it may underperform the overall market trend in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Examining the Latest Trends in Avnet's Stock Value

The stock has increased by 0.9% over the past month compared to the 0.4% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which includes Avnet, has increased 2.1% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a gain of 3% relative to the S&P 500's 5.5% increase. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 5.5% increase.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Avnet, Inc. (AVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.