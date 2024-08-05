International Markets and Atlassian (TEAM): A Deep Dive for Investors

Have you looked into how Atlassian (TEAM) performed internationally during the quarter ending June 2024? Considering the widespread global presence of this company, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

While delving into TEAM's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.13 billion, marking an increase of 20.5% from the year-ago quarter. We will next turn our attention to dissecting TEAM's international revenue to get a clearer picture of how significant its operations are outside its main base.

Decoding TEAM's International Revenue Trends

Of the total revenue, $447.61 million came from EMEA during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 39.6%. This represented a surprise of -0.38% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $449.3 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $500.01 million, or 42.1%, and $362.45 million, or 38.6%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Asia Pacific generated $126.9 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 11.2% of the total. This represented a surprise of +1.36% compared to the $125.2 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Asia Pacific accounted for $124.74 million (10.5%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $106.16 million (11.3%) to the total revenue.

Anticipated Revenues in Overseas Markets

For the current fiscal quarter, it is anticipated by Wall Street analysts that Atlassian will report a total revenue of $1.15 billion, which reflects an increase of 17.6% from the same quarter in the previous year. The revenue contributions are expected to be 40% from EMEA ($459.37 million) and 11% from Asia Pacific ($126.44 million).

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $5.08 billion, which signifies a rise of 16.6% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: EMEA at 40.4% ($2.06 billion) and Asia Pacific at 11% ($558.99 million).

The Bottom Line

Atlassian's leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

Currently, Atlassian holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying its potential to match the overall market's performance in the forthcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Exploring Recent Trends in Atlassian's Stock Price

The stock has witnessed a decline of 23.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's a decrease of 2.9%. In the same interval, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, to which Atlassian belongs, has registered a decrease of 8.7%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw a decrease of 20.1%, while the S&P 500 increased by 5.9%. In comparison, the sector experienced an increase of 6.3% during this timeframe.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.