International Markets and AptarGroup (ATR): A Deep Dive for Investors

Have you looked into how AptarGroup (ATR) performed internationally during the quarter ending December 2024? Considering the widespread global presence of this maker of consumer-product dispensing systems, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

In our recent assessment of ATR's quarterly performance, we discovered notable trends in its overseas revenue sections, which are typically modeled and scrutinized by Wall Street analysts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $848.09 million, increasing 1.2% year over year. Now, let's delve into ATR's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

A Closer Look at ATR's Revenue Streams Abroad

Latin America generated $67.16 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 7.92% of the total. This represented a surprise of -2.25% compared to the $68.71 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Latin America accounted for $69.16 million (7.61%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $64.96 million (7.75%) to the total revenue.

During the quarter, Asia contributed $94.51 million in revenue, making up 11.14% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $89.99 million, this meant a surprise of +5.02%. Looking back, Asia contributed $103.44 million, or 11.38%, in the previous quarter, and $49.2 million, or 5.87%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Revenue Forecasts for the International Markets

Wall Street analysts expect AptarGroup to report $920.38 million in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating an increase of 0.5% from the year-ago quarter. Latin America and Asia are expected to contribute 8% ($73.74 million) and 10% ($91.98 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

Analysts expect the company to report a total annual revenue of $3.76 billion for the full year, marking an increase of 5% compared to last year. The expected revenue contributions from Latin America and Asia are projected to be 8% ($300.62 million) and 10.3% ($385.55 million) of the total revenue, in that order.

Key Takeaways

Relying on international markets for revenues, AptarGroup faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

Currently, AptarGroup holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying its potential to match the overall market's performance in the forthcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Exploring Recent Trends in AptarGroup's Stock Price

Over the past month, the stock has seen a decline of 6.7% in its value, whereas the Zacks S&P 500 composite has posted an increase of 2.1%. The Zacks Industrial Products sector, AptarGroup's industry group, has ascended 1.5% over the identical span. In the past three months, there's been a decline of 14% in the company's stock price, against a rise of 1.2% in the S&P 500 index. The broader sector has declined by 6.5% during this interval.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.