International Markets and Advanced Energy (AEIS): A Deep Dive for Investors

Did you analyze how Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) fared in its international operations for the quarter ending September 2024? Given the widespread global presence of this maker of power-conversion products, scrutinizing the trends in international revenues becomes imperative to assess its financial strength and future growth possibilities.

In the current global economy, which is more interconnected than ever, a company's success in penetrating international markets is crucial for its financial health and growth journey. Investors must understand a company's dependence on overseas markets, as this offers a window into the company's earnings stability, its ability to benefit from varied economic cycles and its potential for long-term growth.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

Our review of AEIS' last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $374.22 million, declining 8.7% year over year. Now, let's delve into AEIS' international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

Decoding AEIS' International Revenue Trends

Asia accounted for 43.61% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $163.21 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +2.54%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $159.17 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Asia contributed $151.96 million (41.64%) and $178.19 million (43.46%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Of the total revenue, $0.42 million came from Other countries during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 0.11%. This represented a surprise of -53.11% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $0.9 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $0.39 million, or 0.11%, and $0.93 million, or 0.23%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Europe generated $34.89 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 9.32% of the total. This represented a surprise of -19.33% compared to the $43.25 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Europe accounted for $39.81 million (10.91%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $46.09 million (11.24%) to the total revenue.

Projected Revenues in Foreign Markets

The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for Advanced Energy, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $389.5 million, reflecting a decline of 3.9% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: Asia is anticipated to contribute 40.6% or $157.93 million, Other countries 0.3% or $1.09 million and Europe 11.9% or $46.52 million.

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $1.45 billion, which is a reduction of 12.2% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: Asia will contribute 42.7% ($620.99 million), Other countries 0.2% ($3.27 million) and Europe 11.7% ($170.13 million) to the total revenue.

The Bottom Line

The dependency of Advanced Energy on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

Advanced Energy currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Exploring Recent Trends in Advanced Energy's Stock Price

The stock has witnessed an increase of 3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's an increase of 0.4%. In the same interval, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, to which Advanced Energy belongs, has registered an increase of 2.1%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw an increase of 10.2%, while the S&P 500 increased by 5.5%. In comparison, the sector experienced an increase of 5.5% during this timeframe.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.