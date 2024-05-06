International Markets and 10x Genomics (TXG): A Deep Dive for Investors

Have you evaluated the performance of 10x Genomics' (TXG) international operations for the quarter ending March 2024? Given the extensive global presence of this life science technology company, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.

International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.

While analyzing TXG's performance for the last quarter, we found some intriguing trends in revenues from its overseas segments that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $141.01 million, showing rise of 5%. We will now explore the breakdown of TXG's overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

A Look into TXG's International Revenue Streams

Of the total revenue, $12.73 million came from Asia Pacific (excluding China) during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 9.0%. This represented a surprise of +5.48% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $12.07 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $17.8 million, or 9.7%, and $13.04 million, or 9.7%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Europe, Middle East and Africa generated $34.72 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 24.6% of the total. This represented a surprise of +5.7% compared to the $32.85 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Europe, Middle East and Africa accounted for $50.59 million (27.5%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $28.42 million (21.2%) to the total revenue.

International Market Revenue Projections

Wall Street analysts expect 10x Genomics to report a total revenue of $151.27 million in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests an increase of 3% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from Asia Pacific (excluding China) and Europe, Middle East and Africa are predicted to be 9.1% and 24.7%, corresponding to amounts of $13.72 million and $37.4 million, respectively.

Analysts expect the company to report a total annual revenue of $673.78 million for the full year, marking an increase of 8.9% compared to last year. The expected revenue contributions from Asia Pacific (excluding China) and Europe, Middle East and Africa are projected to be 9.1% ($61.06 million) and 24.7% ($166.54 million) of the total revenue, in that order.

Concluding Remarks

10x Genomics' leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

Boasting a remarkable track record that's been externally verified, the Zacks Rank, our unique stock rating system, leverages changes in earnings projections to function as a reliable gauge for predicting short-term stock price movements.

At present, 10x Genomics holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). This ranking implies that its near-term performance might mirror the overall market movement. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Assessing 10x Genomics' Stock Price Movement in Recent Times

Over the past month, the stock has lost 24.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 1.6% decrease. The Zacks Medical sector, of which 10x Genomics is a part, has declined 1.4% over the same period. The company's shares have declined 44.5% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 3.8% increase. Over the same period, the sector has declined 0.9%.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

10x Genomics (TXG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.