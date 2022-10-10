International Holding Company snaps up stake in Colombia's Lulo Bank for $200 mln

BOGOTA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - International Holding Company (IHC) has acquired a 49.9% stake in Lulo Bank, the financial services company owned by Colombian tycoon Jaime Gilinski, for $200 million, the entities said on Monday.

The deal is the latest in a string of transactions between Abu Dhabi-based investor IHC and Gilinski, one of Colombia's richest men who owns financial services companies.

Lulo Bank launched in June and currently has more than 100,000 active users. The company expects to top 250,000 users by the end of the year.

Lulo Bank offers clients access to a savings account, a Mastercard debit card and loans.

"It's critical for IHC to align any operation with our global growth strategy, to acquire or consolidate new capacities and Lulo Colombia fits very well in our Latin American expansion plans," IHC Chief Executive Officer Syed Basar Shueb said in a statement.

In September IHC launched a bid to buy a stake in Colombia's biggest processed food company, Nutresa NCH.CN.

Conglomerate IHC has more than 372 companies and employees more than 53,345 people in sectors such as real estate, agriculture, and health, among many others.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin)

