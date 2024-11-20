International Graphite Secures Strong AGM Approval

International Graphite Limited (AU:IG6) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

International Graphite Limited has successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Director Matthew O’Kane. The approval of a 10% placement facility under listing rule 7.1A also received overwhelming support. This outcome reflects strong shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:IG6 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.