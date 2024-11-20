International Graphite Secures Strong AGM Approval

International Graphite Limited (AU:IG6) has released an update.
International Graphite Limited has successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Director Matthew O’Kane. The approval of a 10% placement facility under listing rule 7.1A also received overwhelming support. This outcome reflects strong shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction.
