International Graphite Secures Key Mining Lease Expansion

International Graphite Limited (AU:IG6) has released an update.

International Graphite Limited has secured a second mining lease for its Springdale Graphite Project in Western Australia, covering nearly all existing mineral resources. This development enhances the company’s position as an emerging supplier of processed graphite products, crucial for electric vehicle batteries and global energy transformation. As a result, International Graphite is poised to become a significant player in the graphite market with its mine-to-market capabilities.

