International Graphite Advances Australian Battery Material Production

International Graphite Limited (AU:IG6) has released an update.

International Graphite, Western Australia’s first fully integrated producer of graphite products, is making significant strides with its Springdale Graphite Project and Collie Processing Facility. Recent assay results from drilling programs reveal high-grade graphite deposits, underscoring the project’s potential for serving the expanding battery anode material market. With ongoing exploration and development, the company is poised to meet growing global demand in industrial and technology sectors.

